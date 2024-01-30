Minnesota Yacht Club Announces Inaugural 2024 Festival Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, The Black Crowes & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2024 - 2:57 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette will headline the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park in Saint Paul, MN. Sitting along the majestic Mississippi River, the festival will feature more than 20 artists across two stages with powerhouse performances from The Black Crowes, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head and The Heart and others.

People can sign up now for a pre sale passcode at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com. The pre sale begins Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. CST. A general on sale will follow on Friday, February 2 at 11 a.m. CST for any remaining tickets. One Day, Two Day GA, GA+, VIP, Riverboat VIP and Platinum tickets will be available.

Additional premium ticket experiences include GA+, offering access to the GA+ Lounge featuring relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar and dedicated food for purchase. VIP offers all GA+ amenities plus access to an exclusive viewing platform at the main stage, dedicated entry lane into the festival, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge and more.

Platinum tickets offer all VIP amenities plus front-of-stage viewing at the main stage, exclusive viewing at the second stage soundboard with select complimentary beverages, unlimited access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge at Wigington Pavilion with indoor and outdoor seating, complimentary full-service bar and all-day dining and a dedicated Platinum Concierge to assist with any festival needs. For the full list of amenities, visit MinnesotaYachtClubFestiv al.com/Tickets.