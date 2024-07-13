Ice Nine Kills & Reel Big Fish Share Cover Of “Walking On Sunshine” For American Psycho Comics

Home News Sarah Faller July 13th, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Fans of horror stories, metal, and ska music should get excited as Ice Nine Kills the heavy metal band best known for “A Grave Mistake” and Reel Big Fish the ska punk musicians have teamed up for an exciting version of “Walking On Sunshine”. Check out the new cover here.

The genre blending cover was made as a soundtrack to the five issue American Psycho Comics made by Sumerian Comics. According to the president of Sumerian Comics, Nathan Yocum, the cover “perfectly complements the dark and twisted themes of our story”. The comics themselves are also something to be greatly excited about with artwork from Piotr Kowalski who worked on The Witcher, coloring by Brad Simpson who worked on Stray Dogs, and writing from Michael Cero who worked on Quested.

A couple other bands have recorded some covers for the comics including Unlike Pluto that covered “Unlike Dreams”, Pertubator that covered “Dangerous”, and Ramsey who covered “Where did you sleep last night”. Puscifer, the American rock band, even recorded a new original single for the soundtrack. The comic book makers are hoping to bring a new dimension to the comic book reading experience by pairing the visuals with the customized music.

