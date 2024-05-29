Puscifer Share New Song & Video “The Algorithm” From American Psycho Comic Book Series Soundtrack

Home News Isabella Fischer May 29th, 2024 - 11:37 PM

The Sessanta show, to honour Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, featuring performances from Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 April, 2024.

Puscifer’s latest single, “The Algorithm,” is not only a rock anthem but also a visual feast, thanks to the incredible illustrations by “American Psycho” artists Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson. This electrifying collaboration with Sumerian Comics delivers a song that merges Puscifer’s electro-rock sound with thematic elements from the American Psycho series. Listen to the song here.

The music itself exudes a gritty, heavy energy that resonates with the intensity of the comic’s narrative. The driving bass line and electric guitar part mimics the radio frequency waves from our cell phones, perfectly complementing the visuals of blue light reflecting off the characters’ faces and hands as they use their devices.

The lyrics delve into themes of social media addiction, with lines like “Social Mediots” and “Our God, the algorithm,” encapsulating an obsession with digital validation. The song’s addictive rhythm and compelling lyrics mirror the compulsive nature of social media usage, making it a truly immersive experience.

The illustrations by Kowalski and Simpson add depth and dimension to the narrative, immersing viewers in the dark world of “American Psycho.” The eerie blue light reflecting on the characters’ faces symbolizes the pervasive influence of technology, highlighting the addictive nature of social media.

According to the Puscifer press release, “The “American Psycho” comic book series by Sumerian Comics is a bold reimagining of Patrick Bateman’s notorious saga. The five-issue series delves into a dual storyline format: one tracing the chilling exploits of Bateman, and the other introducing a contemporary narrative featuring Charlene Carruthers – a social media-savvy millennial whose descent into violence mirrors the chilling escalation of her predecessor.”

One standout moment in the video is the powerful vocal riff, accompanied by images of Patrick Bateman wielding an axe, reminiscent of the iconic scene from “American Psycho.”

Overall, “The Algorithm” is a masterful blend of rock and visual artistry that captures the essence of both Puscifer’s unique sound and the gripping narrative of “American Psycho.” It’s a must-watch for fans of the band and comic series alike.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson