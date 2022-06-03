Steve Jones Says He “Rather Listen To Steely Dan” Than Sex Pistols

Home News Federico Cardenas June 3rd, 2022 - 10:09 PM

The famed Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones has admitted that he does not care for the band’s music anymore, and would instead prefer to listen to the American jazz-rock band Steely Dan. Jones is well known as being the guitarist for the band, acting not only as a founding member for the group itself, but also as a founding member of The Strand, the band which held most of the Pistols’ members prior to its formation.

Loudwire reports that Steve Jones admission of not enjoying the Sex Pistols anymore was delivered in an interview with The Telegraph surrounding the release of the FX series Pistol, a drama which details the story of the Sex Pistols.

Regarding the music of the Sex Pistols, Jones is quoted as explaining that “I never really listen to the Pistols’ music anymore, “I’m f—ing tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan.”

Jones went on to speak positively of Toby Wallace’s portrayal of him, noting that he gave the actor various tips on how to best portray him. On Wallace’s performance, the guitarist stated that “I think he captured a sensitive side, and he got it spot on. You know, I was illiterate when I was that age. I didn’t have a clue how to act, and I had no self-esteem, barely, and I think he got that down.”

The guitarist’s full interview with The Telegraph can be found here.

While long-time fans may be disappointed at Jones’ current irritation at the band’s music, Steve Jones has been far from the only source of problems for the Sex Pistols legacy. Previously, the band’s frontman John Lydon, known as Johnny Rotten, has expressed disapproval at the new FX series, leading to a legal battle between himself and the rest of the band. Lydon has also previously expressed disapproval at the recent compilation of the band’s music: Sex Pistols: The Original Recordings.