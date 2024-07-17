Foo Fighters’ NYC Show Cut Short Due To “Dangerous Weather”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 17th, 2024 - 9:17 PM

Photo: Boston Lynn Schulz

Rock icons Foo Fighters were in the midst of kicking off their summer 2024 ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ stadium tour with an opening show at Citi Field in Queens, New York when a lightning storm forced an early conclusion. Fans reported that the band were in the middle of performing their smash hit “Everlong” when the show was unexpectedly cut short.

At 10:33pm EST, Citi Field’s official X/Twitter account posted a notice to fans who had been awaiting further information on the status of the show given the inclement weather, writing: “Unfortunately due to the continued presence of lightning in the area, tonight’s show has concluded. Please exit the venue and have a safe night.”

Tonight’s Foo Fighters show has concluded. pic.twitter.com/hOfNMN798T — Citi Field (@CitiField) July 18, 2024

The band has also since issued a statement on X, commenting: “We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight’s fantastic crowd at Citi Field. But the safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night. We’re grateful for every second we were able to play for you and looking forward to seeing you again – maybe as soon as Friday!”

The tour is scheduled to pick back up on Friday, July 19 with another show at Citi Field. The trek is in support of the band’s critically acclaimed eleventh studio album But Here We Are which marks their first since the untimely passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

