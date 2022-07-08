Steely Dan’s Previously Unreleased Cover Of Joni Mitchell’s “Carey” Revealed

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 8th, 2022 - 9:46 PM

Steely Dan is known for their unique covers of well-known songs, and their cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Carey” is no different. According to Consequence, the cover was recorded back in 2001, but was never released… until now. You can listen to the cover below.

The Steely Dan song “Carey” was recorded in 2001 for a Joni Mitchell tribute album, but it was ultimately cut from the final project, according to The Dan Vault YouTube channel. The album, called A Case of Joni, was supposed to feature various artists covering Mitchell’s songs, but Steely Dan’s contribution was ultimately left off. Despite being recorded over the course of six days with the help of future Steely Dan drummer Keith Carlock and vocalist Carolyn Leonhart, the song didn’t make the final cut. The album was eventually released in 2007 as A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, with contributions from Sufjan Stevens, Björk, and Prince.

It was over two decades later when DJ Steve Acri played Steely Dan’s “Carey” on-air. This was a transformation of the Blue cut from a quirky acoustic number into a groovy soft rock song.

Comparatively, “Carey” by Mitchell has a lighter and more upbeat tone than Steel Dan’s version. Mitchell’s original is also more guitar-centric, with her backup vocals playing a more significant role than in the Steely Dan cover. The Steely Dan version of “Carey” is a more mellow and introspective take on the original song, but it captures its essence. The cover is a great example of the band’s ability to take a well-known song and put their own spin on it. Check it out below.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado