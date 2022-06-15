Clutch Release Rockin New Single “We Strive for Excellence”; Announce US Fall 2022 Headline Tour Dates with Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinkus

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2022 - 4:47 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Rock band Clutch have released their single “We Strive For Excellence” and the tune is simply righteous by how the instrumentation keeps things together with solid guitar riffs and drum beats. What is enjoyable is how Neil Fallon’s voice remains strong and authoritative while he sings out the lyrics because the emotions of unexpected excitement and disappointment can be felt.

“We Strive for Excellence looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel.” said Fallon.

Three months ago Clutch their released their single “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)” and a a lot of fans and critics liked it because the tune hit 300k on Spotify and the official music video hit 340k on Youtube. “We Strive for Excellence” is the follow up to “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)” and most fans will be happy to hear the smashing tune from Clutch.

Also the band has announced they have released dates for their upcoming US Fall 2020 Headline Tour Dates with Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinkus. Although it is not Fall yet Clutch will be busy during the summer because the band is scheduled to perform at summer festivals and future headline shows.

