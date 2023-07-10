Helmet Set To Release First Album In 7 Years, ‘Left’ in November 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023 - 6:29 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band Helmet will be releasing studio album Left, in November trough earMUSIC. Following the news of the upcoming LP release, Helmet will be embarking on a European tour on the same month.

The trek will kick off on November 8 in Prague, Czech Republic and make stops in Germany, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium and France before ending on December 13 in London. For a complete list of tour dates, visit HelmetMusic.com.

Earlier today Helmet went on FaceBook to announce their upcoming tour.

“HELMET ANNOUNCE UK/EUROPEAN “LOOK LEFT” TOUR 2023.

NEW ALBUM “LEFT” OUT THIS NOVEMBER ON earMUSIC!!!

Helmet announces 2023 European Tour, with more than 20 dates in Europe/UK.

Helmet, the iconic alternative rock band known for their groundbreaking sound and electrifying performances, is thrilled to announce their 2023 European Tour today. Starting in November in the Czech Republic, the tour will lead the band to the United Kingdom, Germany, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium and France.”

The post continues with: “For the first time, Helmet will be performing songs from their upcoming new album ‘LEFT’ which will be released this November on earMUSIC – 7 years after their critically acclaimed album “Dead To The World”, hailed as the “best Helmet album since the reunion” (Metal.de). Further details to be revealed soon!”

Helmet‘s first official live album Live And Rare was released in November 2021 through earMUSIC. The album was made available on heavyweight black vinyl as well as a CD digipak edition and digital.

Despite Helmet disbanding in 1997, band member Page Hamilton revived the band in 2004 and the group has continued to tour and record.The band’s latest album Dead To The World, was released in October 2016 through earMUSIC. The album’s effort was produced by Hamilton and mixed by Jay Baumgardner.