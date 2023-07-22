Helmet Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Simon Li July 22nd, 2023 - 10:39 PM

The New York based alternative rock band Helmet has just announced their tour schedule for the upcoming “Look Left Tour,” starting in the US in September, according to Blabbermouth.

The tour was held for the release of Helmet’s new album “Left,” which would be out through earMUSIC. Below is the tour schedule.

Look Left Tour Schedule

Sep. 19 – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

Sep. 21 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

Sep. 22 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

Sep. 23 – Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

Sep. 24I – Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, M

Sep. 26 – Rec Room – Buffalo, NY

Sep. 28 – Wally’s – Hampton Beach, NH

Sep. 30 – Portland, ME – Aura

Oct. 01 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

Oct. 03 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

Oct. 04 – Music Hall – Amityville, NY

Oct. 05 – House Of Independents – Asbury Park, NJ

Oct. 06 – Mickey’s Black Box – Lititz, PA

Oct. 08 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

Oct. 09 – The Loud – Huntington, WV

Oct. 10 – Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH Oct. 11 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

Oct. 13 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 14 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall- Fort Worth, TX

Oct. 16 – Paper Tiger- San Antonio, TX

Aside from travelling across the US, the band would also take their electrifying performances to European cities, kicking the tour off on November 8 in Prague, Czech Republic, and would be travelling to cities in Germany, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium and France, with the final destination on December 13 in London, United Kingdom.