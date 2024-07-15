Fucked Up Share Sharp New Single “Divining Gods”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 11:58 AM

With their North American tour now in full swing, Toronto band Fucked Up has shared the third and final pre release single from their forthcoming album, Another Day, out August 9 on the band’s own imprint Fucked Up Records. The previous single single “Stimming” introduced the new album with a joyous optimism, a celebration of the ever present possibility of a new day, and the power of music to carry you through the rough times.

The song was followed by the album’s title track, “Another Day,” which settled out a more serious conversation and giving a brief look at the history of human cannabis use and calls for an end to drug prohibition. And now, Fucked Up has shared the raucous third single “Divining Gods,” which questions the human desire to look up to someone.

While talking about the song, vocalist Damian Abraham says: “As with all the songs on Another Day having some sort of relationship with their counterpoint on One Day, Diving Gods is the continuance of the conversation started with ‘Nothing’s Immortal.’ While the first song dealt with loss in belief in an idol, Diving Gods is questions the need to make idols in the first place. “

The artist adds: “As religion has become less of a factor in our society, this spiritual void has been filled with the fanatical unquestioning worship of idols. And this isn’t just on the grandiose levels of cultural superstars, even in punk there is a tendency to build up our musical heroes to superhuman levels of grandeur. But humans putting others humans on pedestals rarely works out well. “



Abraham concludes with: “People are going to fail us, as we are going to fail people. It is the human condition to not live up to expectations. Where does this leave the godless worshipers? New gods will be found and new churches built to them, only to one day be burnt again. The void is continually emptied and filled. It almost seems like there is a natural cyclical nature to things.”