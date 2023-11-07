Fucked Up Shares Dynamic New Single “What The Sun Saw”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 3:20 PM

“What the Sun Saw” is the third of three new singles from Fucked Up that are now available to stream. Together with “Show Friends” and “Spot the Difference,” “What the Sun Saw” is the final piece from the band’s self released 7-inch of new songs originating from the One Day sessions.

The songs on the Show Friends 7-inch are as varied and thrilling as their counterparts on One Day, from the delirious and speedy punk of “Show Friends” to the signature guitar tapestries and psychedelic grooves of “Spot the Difference” and “What the Sun Saw.” The three song 7-inch is available in limited editions of 528 black copies or 524 sea blue copies on vinyl from FU Records.

As a whole, “What the Sun Saw” is simply fantastic by how the instrumentation smacks the background with killer rock and punk vibes while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with vein jolting noise.