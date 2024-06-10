Fucked Up Announce New Album Another Day For August 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Stimming”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 12:59 PM

Today Toronto band Fucked Up announced details of their new album Another Day, which will be out on August 9 through the band’s own imprint Fucked Up Records. The album Fucked Up’s shortest album ever. Each band member separately recorded all their respective parts in a single, presumably rather cold day. It is a powerful document of a band known for elaborate, dense albums and over thinking everything through, instead letting go and trusting that they made the most of the time they assigned themselves to work with and against.

Along with the news about the upcoming album, the band has shared the first single and video “Stimming,” which is a three minute joyous Fucked Up style hymn to letting music carry you through those rough days and into the next. While talking about their latest ditty, Fucked Up says: “In making the video for stimming we tried to depict the transcendence of music from within our bodies outward to physical action. ‘Stimming’ is self-soothing behavior through repetition, and in the context of music and our band, we overcome, calm, and manifest the best of ourselves through these specific, finely tuned physical movements which create a freeing joyous place from which to bring new ideas into the world.”

Over the course of 25 years, Fucked Up have altered our time and space through an unlikely combination of having many, many great ideas and a persistence that sees them through. Damian Abraham writes lyrics and sings, Mike Haliechuk writes lyrics, sings and plays guitar, Jonah Falco plays drums, guitar,and sings, Sandy Miranda plays bass and sings. Although it has been a decade since he’s been on a record, Zucker has returned to play guitar in a studio and Haliechuk produces the records.

Another Day Tracklist

1. Face

2. Stimming

3. Tell Yourself You Will

4. Another Day

5. Paternal Instinct

6. Divining Gods

7. The One To Break It

8. More

9. Follow Fine Feeling

10. House Lights