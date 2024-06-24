Fucked Up Share Informative New Video For “Another Day”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 12:54 PM

Toronto band Fucked Up has shared the title track from their upcoming album, Another Day, which will be out on August 9 through the band’s own imprint Fucked Up Records. The previous single “Stimming” introduced the new album with a joyous optimism that is a celebration of the ever present possibility of a new day and the power of music to carry you through the rough times.

And now, Fucked Up has shared the album’s title track that is setting out a more serious conversation. The video for “Another Day” gives a brief look at the history of human cannabis use and calls for an end to drug prohibition. While talking about the band’s latest ditty, frontman Damian Abraham says: “The last few decades have seen immense changes begin to take place. Years of activism would bring about ‘medical marijuana’ programs. Medical cannabis would act as a thin end of the wedge for recreational legalization efforts. The new legal markets, in turn, have brought a wave of corporatization.”

The artist adds: “While the lyrics of the song continue the story that started in “Lords of Kensington”, they’re also meant to be a metaphor for what’s happened to cannabis post legalization in Canada. A regulatory framework, with eyes on profits over justice and righting past wrongs, saw an industry handed over to prohibitionists and the people that enforced it over the victims of it. This song is about the death of that faze of cannabis and a hope for whatever rising in its place being better.”