Fucked Up Share New Single And Music Video For Cicada

Canadian hardcore punk band Fucked Up has released the final single, “Cicada,” from their latest album One Day, which was released Friday, January 27 via Merge Records. Dedicated to lost friends, the bittersweet single features the band’s guitarist Mike Haliechuk on lead vocals.

Directed by Colin Medley, the black-and-white video is an intimate look at the life of the band as they perform the “Cicada.” In Haliechuk’s words: “‘Cicada’ is about what life is like after you lose people, and our responsibility to carry them forward into the future, using the things they taught us as a light. I like to imagine the sound of cicadas as a metaphor for our strange life in the subculture—we all just live these weird little hidden lives under the dirt, and then once in a generation, one of us gets to bust out of the dirt and intone their song so loud that it can be heard all over.”

One Day was written and recorded in one day, an idea Haliechuk had towards the end of 2019. Despite being the band’s shortest album, is a record that sounds full-bodied and immediate, with music that burns brutally and passionately. The band will be taking their new album on tour across the world, supported by Big Cheese(^). Find tickets and more information here.

Fucked Up tour dates are as follows:

1/26 – Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic – Broken City

1/27 – Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption – Louis’

1/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption – Starlite Room

3/9 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece ^

3/10 – Exeter, UK @ The Cavern ^

3/11 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach ^

3/12 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2 ^

3/13 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny ^

3/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

3/15 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^

3/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club ^

3/17 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns ^

3/18 – London, UK @ Lafayette ^

4/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

4/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

4/29 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

4/30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

5/2- Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

5/3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

5/5 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater