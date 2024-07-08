Slash Covers Jimi Hendrix’s “Stone Free” & Bob Dylan’s “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry” Live During Tour Kick Off

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2024 - 2:09 PM

According to loudwire.com, Slash kicked off his inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival over the weekend with back to back shows that consisted of blues and rock music. The trek started on July 5 at Bonner, Montana’s KettleHouse Amphitheater and continued on July 6 at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights, Washington. Most of the songs from Slash’s tour kickoff also appeared on his new star studded blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned, which features Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, Chris Robinson, Billy Gibbons, Iggy Pop and others.

Also the guitarist almost performed every track on the album, including “Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well,” the Temptations’s “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” Elmore James’s “Shake Your Money Maker” and Slash’s instrumental original “Metal Chestnut.” On another note, Slash

opened the show with Bukka White’s “Parchman Farm Blues,” before breaking out Jimi Hendrix’s “Stone Free” and debuted his rendition of Bob Dylan‘s “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry.”

