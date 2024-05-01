Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Joined By Wolfgang Van Halen For Cover Of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell”

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 1st, 2024 - 8:31 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen joined Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators onstage to perform a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.”

Prior to joining Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators for their tour across Europe, Mammoth WVH released Mammoth II back in August, and went on their North American tour in February and March. They’ll be hitting the road again in just a few days for the second leg.

It seems like Myles Kennedy sees a bright future ahead for Mammoth WVH, according to blabbermouth.net. Kennedy states, “I’m absolutely thrilled for him. And I’m really happy to see how — it’s given me faith in humans again. After his father [legendary Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen] passed away and everybody just poured in with so much love for the guy, and then he releases this beautiful song, and it’s found its place in the world. It’s a beautiful cycle of just good, positive energy. So, yeah, I’m super proud of Wolfie. And he’s gonna have a good run.” (via blabbermouth.net)

This was the last night of Slash’s European tour, where he featured Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and where they were accompanied by Mammoth WVH for the later half. Needless to say, they went out with a bang!

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer