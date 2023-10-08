AC/DC Reunite With Brian Johnson For First Show In Seven Years At Power Trip Festival

Home News Skyy Rincon October 8th, 2023 - 2:23 PM

According to Stereogum, hard rock icons AC/DC performed their first show in seven years at the 2023 installment of Power Trip Festival, headlining alongside metal legends Judas Priest. The festival, spanning from October 6-8, includes Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica and Tool, with the pairs teaming up to co-headline for each day of the event. During their set, AC/DC notably reunited with lead vocalist Brian Johnson, marking his triumphant return following his unfortunate bout of hearing loss issues in 2016 which forced him to sit out the tour and be replaced by Axl Rose.

The band delivered their latest studio album Power Up back in November of 2020, marking their seventeenth effort. Their Power Trip set included a number of live debuts from the record including “Shot In The Dark” and “Demon Fire.” The group also brought back some tracks they haven’t played for quite some time including the title track from their fourteenth album Stiff Upper Lip which was last performed live in 2003.

They also performed “Dog Eat Dog” and “Riff Raff” which were last played in 2009 and 1996, respectively. Of course, no set from AC/DC would be complete without iconic tracks from the band’s discography such as “Highway To Hell,” “Thunderstruck,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Many have covered these iconic tracks in the past including Red Fang’s devilish rendition of “Hells Bells” in 2021 and Guns N’ Roses’ faithful version of “Back In Black” in 2022. Earlier this year, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that listening to AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses has helped him during the ongoing conflict with Russia.