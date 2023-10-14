The Jimi Hendrix Experience Releases Electrifying Version of The Beatles “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band”, Announces “Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967” For November Release

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 14th, 2023 - 12:01 PM

The Jimi Hendrix Experience has released a new version of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band.” A new album titled Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 was announced for release on November 10th. The track list is located below.

Jimi Hendrix was one of the greatest and most influential electric guitarists in music history. Though he has passed his music, his legacy continues to influence today’s artists. His hits include and are not limited to “Purple Haze,” “Foxy Lady” and “Hey Joe.”

Hendrix Experience’s version of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band” does justice to the Beatles’ original version of the song with Hendrix’s signature edge with his guitarist.

A press release states, “Beyond their status as inter-generational icons, the Jimi Hendrix Experience and The Beatles are inextricably linked.” So, hopefully, listeners of both Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles are pleased by this new single.

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 tracklist:

Side One

Introduction Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Killing Floor The Wind Cries Mary Foxey Lady Catfish Blues

Side Two

Fire Like a Rolling Stone Purple Haze Wild Thing