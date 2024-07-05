Max Cavalera Clarifies Comments On Possible Reunion With Sepultura: “It’s Definitely Out Of The Question”

Home News Heather Mundinger July 5th, 2024 - 6:52 PM

Amid recent speculation about a possible Sepultura reunion, Max Cavalera has clarified his stance in a new interview with Metal Injection, effectively quelling hopes for a long-awaited reunion.

According to Loudwire, both Cavalera and Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser hinted at a possible reunion during interviews last month, sparking excitement among fans. Kisser mentioned the potential for a final onstage get-together during Sepultura’s farewell tour, a prospect eagerly anticipated by metal fans for nearly 30 years.

However, Cavalera has now made it clear that a reunion is highly unlikely. Speaking to Metal Injection, he stated, “The more the time passes by, the more I feel that I don’t need to [reunite with Sepultura]. Like I said, the real reunion is between myself and Igor, and I did that. It’s pure magic and amazing what we’re doing right now.”

Max and his brother Igor have celebrated their Sepultura legacy independently, engaging in anniversary tours and re-recordings of Sepultura’s early albums, such as Morbid Visions and Schizophrenia, along with the Bestial Devastation EP. Max believes that rejoining Sepultura would undermine the unique dynamic he currently shares with Igor.

“You kind of have to realize if we end up doing a Sepultura reunion, it’s almost like we can’t go back to the Cavalera thing,” he explained. “It won’t really make sense. People probably will be like ‘I don’t want to go watch Cavalera if they’re doing a ‘real’ reunion.’ To me, I don’t want to do that because I love what we have here in Cavalera now. It’s so badass. So yeah, it’s definitely out of the question.”

Cavalera’s recent comments stand in contrast to his more open-ended remarks in June when he told Rock Hard Greece, “I think I’m gonna let things happen the way they’re gonna happen. I’m not gonna force anything, and if there comes a time where we feel that we should make a reunion — okay, fine, as long as we do it the right way.” He emphasized his focus on the integrity of his work with Igor, adding that he wasn’t actively considering a reunion and didn’t understand Sepultura’s decision to end their career.

Max Cavalera’s more recent interviews make it clear that, for now, the much-anticipated Sepultura reunion remains off the table, leaving fans to continue celebrating the band’s legacy through the ongoing work of the Cavalera brothers.