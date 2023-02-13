Emperor Announces Summer 2023 US Tour Dates for the First Time in 15 Years

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 13th, 2023 - 4:44 PM

You’ve heard it correctly, Norwegian black metal legends Emperor are set to take the U.S. stages again for the first time in 15 years!

After their first appearance at 2022’s Psycho Las Vegas, the band went on to officially announce their official tour dates for their U.S. tour. The “Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk” tour is set to kick off in June to early July. Emperor quotes to BrooklynVegan, “All work visas are already issued and the band is excited to finally return to the North American shores.”

Scroll below to check out if Emperor will be making a stop within your city this summer!

EMPEROR: 2023 US TOUR

6/23 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

6/25 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

6/28 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

6/30 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater