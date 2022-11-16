Candlemass Unveil New Single & Lyric Video “When Death Sighs”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 16th, 2022 - 9:18 PM

The Grammy-nominated Swedish doom metal titans Candlemass have shared a brand new single and lyric video entitled “When Death Sighs.” The track comes off of the Stockholm-based band’s upcoming album, Sweet Evil Sun, scheduled to arrive on November 18 via Napalm Records.

Continuing the band’s nearly four decade-old tradition alive, “When Death Sighs” acts as further proof of Candlemass’s ability to make eerie, menacing and explosively heavy doom metal. Slow and dissonant riffs are abundant throughout the track’s six and a half minute runtime, while also giving the band enough time for an inspirational and comparatively upbeat guitar solo.

Lyrically, the track ponders the nature of death by personifying it into a “man called death,” with the chorus chanting: “/When death sighs awaken from the slumber/When death sighs you know it’s time to go/When death sighs your world is going under/When death sighs now tell me who you love”

The lyric video for the track provides a visual guide to the track’s dark and entrancing atmosphere and lyrics. Standard imagery of dead trees, cemeteries and abandoned buildings abound in the visual, all drawn in a charming cartoonish style, all created by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13media. Watch the official lyric video for “When Death Sighs” via YouTube below.

“When Death Sighs” acts as the third offering Candlemass has shared off of Sweet Evil Sun, following lead single “Scandinavian Gods” and title track “Sweet Evil Sun.” Sweet Evil Sun will follow the band’s previous project, 2020’s The Pendulum.