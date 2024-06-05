Sepultura Announce Fall 2024 North American Farewell Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Fischer June 5th, 2024 - 9:50 PM

Sepultura, the metal titans, have declared their ‘Celebrating Life Through Death’ Farewell Tour across North America, commemorating the band’s remarkable 40 years in the metal scene. According to a recent press release, the tour promises to be, “An electrifying showcase of power, passion, and raw emotion.”

Andreas Kisser, lead guitarist of Sepultura, expressed his enthusiasm about the tour: “We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the ‘Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour. We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”

The set, which will feature songs from even the earliest days of the band’s formation will be a treat for fans who have followed the band on their enduring legacy.

In a recent display of metal camaraderie, Mr. Bungle showcased their admiration for metal history at the Sonic Temple Festival. During their performance, they honored Sepultura’s legacy by inviting Max Cavalera on stage to collaborate on a rendition of the band’s song “Territory,” underscoring the enduring influence and respect for Sepultura within the metal community.

The tour announcement reveals an update: the inclusion of HARVEST as the opening act for certain dates, replacing the originally planned Claustrofobia. This substitution may bring a dynamic shift in the tour’s atmosphere, as HARVEST steps into the limelight to kick off the metal festivities.

HARVEST, known for their fierce and unapologetic approach to metal, brings a unique blend of intensity and innovation to the stage. The stage remains set for an electrifying showcase of metal mastery, with Sepultura, Obituary, and Agnostic Front leading the charge across North America.

Celebrating Life Through Death Farewell Tour Dates

09/17/2024 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

09/18/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

09/20/2024 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theater

09/21/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

09/22/2024 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

09/23/2024 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SODO

09/25/2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

09/26/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

09/27/2024 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

09/28/2024 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

09/30/2024 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

10/02/2024 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

10/03/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

10/04/2024 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/05/2024 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

10/06/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/08/2024 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Ballroom

10/09/2024 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/10/2024 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

10/11/2024 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium