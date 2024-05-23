Sean Diddy Combs Accused of Alleged Sexual Assault in Sixth Lawsuit

Home News Alexis Terrana May 23rd, 2024 - 8:46 AM

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing serious allegations in a lawsuit filed by a former model who claims that the music mogul allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003. This marks the sixth such lawsuit against Combs, adding to a growing list of legal troubles for the artist.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, alleges that Combs invited her to a party, where she was given a drink that made her feel disoriented and impaired. She claims that Combs then took advantage of her incapacitated state to sexually assault her. The lawsuit also accuses Combs of using his influence and power to intimidate and silence her in the years following the incident.

These allegations are part of a broader pattern of accusations against Combs, who has been previously sued for similar offenses. The plaintiff seeks damages for the emotional and psychological trauma she claims to have suffered as a result of the alleged assault.

For more details on the lawsuit, you can read the full article on NME.

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on Diddy’s legal issues. You can check out previous stories on the artist.

These ongoing legal battles continue to cast a shadow over Combs’ legacy in the music industry, raising significant concerns about his conduct and the impact of his alleged actions on his victims.