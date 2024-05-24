Cassie Issues Public Statement Following Leaked Sean Diddy Combs Surveillance Footage

Home News Collin Herron May 24th, 2024 - 7:03 AM

Recently, CNN released surveillance footage of Diddy violently attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. This is just the lasts evidence that supports Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy that accuses him of years worth of rape and physical abuse. Today, Cassie has made her first public statement since the video came out.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, Cassie writes, “This is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is the issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past… My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing the victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

According to stereogum.com, LA county prosecutors have said that they can’t charge Diddy with any crimes committed in the video, since they’re outside the statute of limitations.