Sean “Diddy” Combs Retires Majority Stake In Revolt Media Company Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Following sexual assault allegations Sean Combs has stepped down as chairman of Revolt, the media company that he co-founded in 2013. His shares have now been redeemed and retired. The company’s largest shareholders are the employees.

According to pitchfork.com, Revolt’s chief executive, Detavio Samuels, said that he began to work with Diddy on the sale of his stake in January. “One-hundred percent of Sean Combs’s shares have been redeemed and retired,” Samuels emphasized. “He is no longer chairman. He is no longer on the board. He has no shares, no equity in Revolt. We have completely separated and dissociated from each other.”

His name has been trending topic in news today for various sexual assault allegations. Accordiing to mxdwn.com, April Lampos and former model Crystal McKinney accuse Combs of allegedly drugging them. Lampros claims Combs allegedly forced her to take ecstasy and demanded she have sexual intercourse with one of his former girlfriends before allegedly raping her.