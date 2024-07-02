Young Thug RICO Trial On Pause Following Allegations Of Misconduct Against Judge

Home News Collin Herron July 2nd, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Judge Glanville announced that the case would not proceed until another judge decides whether he should recuse himself from overseeing the trial. This follows accusations from defense attorneys claiming that Judge Glanville held a secret meeting with prosecutors and key witness Kenneth Copeland to allegedly pressure him to testify, which the attorneys argue was improper and unconstitutional. On pitchfork.com, it states that today Glanville made the hearing public and announced plans to release the full transcript of his meeting with Copeland “so everyone will have a chance to look at it,” but then reversed course, notes The Washington Post. Glanville then said he would refer recusal motions to another judge to determine whether or not he should remain on the case.

Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lead attorney, previously questioned Glanville about the meeting and refused to reveal who informed him of it. As such, Steel was found in criminal contempt last month and ordered to serve 20 weekend days in jail. Disputes over Copeland’s testimony and evidence issues have also delayed testimony, with jurors last hearing statements on June 17. In further news regarding Young Thug, he’s teaming up with Lil Wayne to drop a single. On Mxdwn.com, Lil Wayne released his new single “Bless” featuring Young Thug which marks Wayne’s first drop of 2024. Produced by Wheezy, this three-way rap collab is one fans seems excited by. The Wayne and Wheezy collab also serves as a good tease to the highly anticipated mixtape, Weezy vs Wheezy, coming later this year.