Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Young Thug and members of his alleged rap crew YSL are on trial in Georgia where Fulton County prosecutors are allegedly trying to prove that the alleged group are allegedly a criminal gang with alleged ties to other alleged gangs in Atlanta. The RICO case has allegedly gained a lot attention when the judge allegedly ruled that Thug’s alleged rap lyrics can be submitted as alleged evidence against the alleged defendants or when Thug’s alleged lawyer allegedly tried to pass off “THUG” as an alleged acronym meaning “Truly Humbled Under God.” But now the trial is on an alleged pause because one of artist’s alleged rap crew members has allegedly been stabbed in jail.

The New York Times has allegedly reported that Shannon Stillwell was allegedly stabbed in Fulton County jail on the evening of December 10. The facility where the alleged stabbing happened has allegedly faced alleged criticism allegedly for allowing alleged violent disorder within the alleged walls.

In the following statement Stillwell’s lawyer Max Schardt allegedly told New Your Times that his alleged client ” is with us and he is alive but I fear that it was serious.” Schardt has allegedly planned to allegedly gather more alleged information on Stillwell’s alleged condition this afternoon.