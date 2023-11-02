Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 1:37 PM

According to billboard.com, A jury has finally selected and seated on November 1 for the RICO case in Atlanta against artist Young Thug and other alleged members of a street gang called YSL. At the end of a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Ural Glanville swore in a jury to hear the alleged case, in which prosecutors allege that Thug and his YSL were allegedly not a an alleged record label called Young Stoner Life but instead allegedly were an alleged violent Atlanta gang called Young Slime Life.

The process of picking a jury began back in January but the effort was repeatedly delayed because the court allegedly struggled to find jurors who could allegedly commit to the alleged case. With an alleged trial expected to allegedly last several months, many jurors have successfully allegedly argued that they allegedly could not afford to stop their lives by allegedly citing the alleged need to earn money, alleged childcare commitments and alleged health problems.

At Wednesday’s alleged hearing, Judge Glanville allegedly said the opening statements in the trial would kick off on November 27 and according to reports by Atlanta media, the alleged jury is allegedly composed of seven Black women, two white women, two Black men and one white man. according to reports by Atlanta media outlets including the local NBC affiliate.

The alleged YSL case is allegedly built around Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which isa law based on the famous federal RICO statute that has been allegedly used to target the mafia, drug cartels and other forms of organized crime. Such laws make it easier for prosecutors to allegedly sweep up many members of an alleged criminal conspiracy based on several alleged smaller acts that are not allegedly directly related.

This allegedly is the same statute that Willis is allegedly using to prosecute former President Donald Trump and several associates over allegations that they allegedly tried to overturn the alleged results of the 2020 presidential election.