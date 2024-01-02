Young Thug’s RICO Trial Resumes After Extended Delay Due To Stabbing Of Co-Defendant

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2024 - 12:10 PM

According to thefader.com, rapper Young Thug‘s trial has resumed following a three week break. The trial started began on November 27 where a grand jury indicted Thug and 27 of his alleged associates for alleged conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and alleged Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The jury allegedly charged the group with allegedly more than 50 other crimes and the trial was scheduled into a two week holiday break when one of Thug’s alleged five remaining co defendants, Shannon Stillwell, was allegedly stabbed in Fulton County Jail on December 9.

Today’s topic of discussion in court has allegedly been a “terroristic threat” that Thug allegedly made to Christopher May at Georgia’s Perimeter Mall on July 7, 2015. According to statements given to a former Dunwoody police officer by May and three other witnesses, Thug allegedly threatened to shoot May in the face after May allegedly ordered him to leave the property. The alleged threat is listed in the indictment as an alleged “overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy” to violate the RICO Act.

The jury heard testimony this morning from one of May’s fellow security guards at the mall who had allegedly confirmed May’s account of the incident eight years ago but did not remember writing the statement with which he was presented. The former Dunwoody police officer was also questioned and so was the detective who later took over the case. Prosecutors were met with frequent objections, most often from Thug’s lead defense attorney Brian Steel.