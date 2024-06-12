Young Thug’s Lawyer Sentenced To 20 Days In Jail After Accusing Judge Of Witness Intimidation

Home News Collin Herron June 12th, 2024 - 8:25 AM

Brian Steel, an attorney representing Young Thug in his Georgia RICO trial, was taken into custody and sentenced to 20 days in jail after refusing to reveal how he learned about a private meeting between the judge, prosecutors, and one of the state’s witness. Judge Ural Glanville, who is presiding over the trial, held Steel in contempt after the lawyer repeatedly refused to share how he learned of the meeting. Steel was subsequently sentenced to 20 days in Cobb County Jail, which he will serve out over the next 10 weekends.

According to consequence.net, Steel asked that he share a cell with Young Thug so that they could work together on the case, a request that Judge Glanville approved. After learning of the meeting, Steel confronted Judge Glanville, alleging that Copeland had been coerced and threatened with additional jail time during the meeting, and called for a mistrial. “What I want to know is why wasn’t I there,” Steel asked the judge.

There’s been a lot of recent controversy surrounding this case, recently a witness was arrested for refusing to testify in Young Thug’s RICO Trial. According to mxdwn.com, Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville explained to Copeland there is an order granting him immunity which prevents his testimony from being used against him, and that if he did not testify, he risks being held in contempt of court.