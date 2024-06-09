Witness Arrested For Refusing To Testify In Young Thug RICO Trial

Home News Cristian Garcia June 9th, 2024 - 8:20 PM

On Friday June 7th, the trial of Young Thug RICO, was besieged by courtroom drama and emotional outbursts, as a key witness in the in trial for the prosecution of the rapper, was arrested on the stand and held in contempt of the court.

Kenneth Copeland, also known as Lil Woody, had immunity but did not cooperate and instead exercised his Fifth Amendment right. He was warned about his decision to not testify, Copeland’s attorney explain his decision further by adding “What he told me is that he repeatedly told the DA’s office that he did not wish to cooperate.”

In article from Atlanta News First, Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville explained to Copeland there is an order granting him immunity which prevents his testimony from being used against him, and that if he did not testify, he risks being held in contempt of court.

“You are required to testify, so if you don’t testify the state is probably going to ask me to jail you and I’m going to do that,” Glanville said.

When Copeland was asked again to testify, he said once more, “I take the fifth.” That is when Glanville ordered him arrested and he was taken into custody.

Copeland’s attorney, John Melnick, requested prosecutors cease all communications with his client. Copeland was given case immunity, meaning his testimony could not be used against him in regard to any of his prior alleged 11 convictions.

Young Thug himself, is facing eight criminal counts under federal law originally enacted to fight organized crime. The trial over the alleged connections to the YSL street gang, still plans to continue on despite the setback, and will resume at a later time.

Watch the full coverage of Copeland at the stand, down below.

#BREAKING: Lil Woody pleaded the fifth during his testimony in the Young Thug trial. When asked how old he was, he said, “I’m grown,” then told a Fulton County prosecutor he’d “plead the fifth.” Lil Woody was arrested and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/xbPDAYR2Kq — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 7, 2024