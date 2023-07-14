Quavo and Future Share Bold New Song “Turn Yo Clic Up”

Home News Parker Beatty July 14th, 2023 - 4:36 PM

Quavo has released a new song ‘Turn Yo Clic Up’ with fellow Georgian rapper Future, continuing his work away from Migos as he builds up to his next solo album.

As Pitchfork reports, the song features production from Atake, Basobeats, Sluzyy and Macshooter49,with a tittering synth line and booming bass that will give any car stereo a run for its money. It’s pretty typical fare from Quavo, rapping about coming from the bottom and his ability to bounce back from a loss. Fans will be reminded of the passing of Takeoff from November last year, the Migos rapper and nephew of Quavo having been shot and killed during a dice game gone wrong. If anything, hearing Quavo working through his grief makes this a pretty interesting track within his oeuvre.

Elsewhere, many have pointed towards a line in Future’s verse as a potential diss towards NFL football star Russell Wilson, as he says “I got it out the field, f*** Russell.” Future’s beef with Russell Wilson has a long history, with Wilson being married to Future’s ex-fiancée and mother of his child Ciara. The co-parenting trio have seen much strife over the years, with court battles and namedrops galore, with Wilson rarely replying to Future’s many disses. Whether or not he’ll say anything this time, we’ve yet to see.

Quavo has released multiple singles ahead of his upcoming album Rocket Power, with the hard-hitting ‘Honey Bun’ making for a fantastic return to form last April. Most notably, though, was ‘Without You,’ his first song since Takeoff’s passing and a tribute to his late nephew. The release date for the album (and whether Rocket Power will be its official name) is currently yet to be determined.

Listen to ‘Turn You Clic Up’ by Quavo & Future below.