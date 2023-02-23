Quavo Honors Takeoff and Migos Legacy in Video for New Takeoff Tribute Song “Greatness”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 11:48 AM

According to pitchfork.com artist Quavo released the video for his new song “Greatness” which is a tribute to Quavo’s nephew and fellow member of the Migos, Takeoff. The video finds Quavo at a private location perusing the collections of jewelry and U.S. currency.

In the video Quavo answers questions about the Migos‘ s future in the following words “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the muthaf***ing flow, n***a, Take did that/ So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a it can’t come back, damn!”

Also the rapper holds up the Migo’s collective chain which they all copped to celebrate the release of the Culture III album.

“Greatness” is the second tune Quavo has dedicated to Takeoff. Last month the artist shared “Without You” and performed it with Maverick City Music at the 2023 Grammy Awards.