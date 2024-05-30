Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Teams Up With Bleachers For Live Cover Of Lana Del Rey’s “Margaret”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 3:09 PM

According to nme.com, On May 26 in rock band Bleachers performed where they stunned their audience with a special guest to perform with them and soon enough, Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy arrived on stag where he and the Bleachers performed a cover of Lana Del Rey’s tune “Margaret.” ‘

The song was written as a tribute to frontman Jack Antonoff and his wife, Margaret Qualley. “Margaret” appeared on the Rey’s latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which was released last year.

As for Wilco, they announced their new EP, Hot Sun Cool Shroud, will be released on June 28 through dBpm Records. EP will expand on the sounds from the band’s last record Cousin and it will coincide with Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival, which will take place on June 28-30 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

