Quavo Increases Rate of Advocating Against Gun Violence Following Takeoff’s Death

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 22nd, 2023 - 8:39 PM

Quavo is best known for his contribution to the trap scene, who together with his cousin Offset and late nephew Takeoff formed Migos in 2009. Quavo was later recognised as the ‘most influential rapper’ by the hip-hop community Complex Music in 2014.

Last year, Quavo witnessed the horrific death of his nephew who fell victim to a shooting. In which police affirm that Takeoff was an innocent bystander. The heartbreaking and traumatic event saw the beginning of Quavo’s quest to advocate against gun violence.

“Your calling comes at the least expected times”. Quavo composed his time by meeting privately with Vice President Kamala Harris and speaking during the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in Washington on Wednesday.

“We need to do better with the control of guns” Quavo emphasised.

The rapper also admitted that he is in a “half-and-half place”. He acknowledged that people within his culture have been lost to police brutality, therefore if police continue to have access to guns the goal is ultimately to “keep them out of the hands of people that make bad decisions”.