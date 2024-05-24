Lana Del Rey Reveals Potential James Bond Theme Song Was Rejected

Home News James Reed May 24th, 2024 - 2:43 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey has confirmed that she once wrote a song for the James Bond film Spectre, but it was rejected by the franchise’s producers. The singer spoke backstage at the Ivor Novello Awards in London on May 23, where she was presented with the Special International Award.

As the BBC reports, she was asked about the prospect of recording a James Bond theme, to which she said she had already taken a chance, before beginning to sing her song “24,” from her fourth album Honeymoon, released the same year as the film. “I wrote that for them,” Lana said.



The eventual theme for that film, “Writing’s on the Wall,” was recorded by Sam Smith and became the first Bond theme to reach Number One on the UK Singles Chart.

“Sam, you did a wonderful job,” Lana Del Rey stated in congratulations, before saying she had not given up at making a song for the film series. “But I’m going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it’s the title track,” she added.

Del Rey recently came off her Coachella headlining sets back in April where she brought out Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello. She is set to headline her very first U.S. stadium show at Boston Fenway’s Park.

