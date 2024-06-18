Master Of Tides Cruise Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Lindsey Stirling, Fitz and the Tantrums & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 1:11 PM

Pop violinist and entertainer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling is uniting with Sixthman for Lindsey Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise, which is a once in a lifetime magical voyage at sea sailing May 13-17, 2025 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Gem. First round pre sale signups are available now through Sunday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET and final round pre sale signups will conclude Wednesday, June 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Public on sales begin Friday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET exclusively at masteroftidescruise.com.

The first 400 cabins to book will enjoy an intimate acoustic performance from Stirling at Norwegian Gem’s Stardust Theater along with an exclusive cabin photo with the artist. All guests will receive a signed commemorative item from the event and bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before Monday, September 13, 2024 or while cabins last.

Lindsay Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise will be a deeply immersive and enlightening experience featuring two spectacular Pool Deck live sets from Stirling along with an all star bill highlighted by such diverse artists as Fitz & The Tantrums, Derek Hough, Black Gryph0n and more to be announced soon.

Stirling will also lead an array of exclusive activities, including an insightful Q&A session, a game show event with the artist and her band, an open mic night, plus so much more. In addition, guests can supplement the Caribbean’s healing vibrations with breath work, yoga and meditation classes from best-selling spiritual and wellness coach Abbey Daw and more.

