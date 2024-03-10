Lindsey Stirling Announces New Album Duality For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Eye Of The Untold Her”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 10th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Photo Credits: Mehreen Rizvi

In recent news, Lindsey Stirling has announced her new album, “Duality”, that is expected to be released this upcoming summer, in June of 2024. To continue to excite her fans and promote her album, the musician also shares her new single, “Eye Of The Untold Her”. The song is accompanied by a captivating music video that transcends the viewer into another dimension and enlights them with its visuals and beautiful imagery.

According to the press release, Stirling’s upcoming album means a lot more than one might initially suspect. For instance, the source adds the artist’s description in which she states, “The title ‘Duality’ resonated with me deeply as it reflects the inner conflict I often experience. There are moments when I feel fearless and self-assured, contrasted sharply by times when self-doubt creeps in and I question my worth. Sometimes, I cling tightly to my actions, determined to shape my destiny, while at other times, I surrender to the flow of life. Every day, I believe we engage in internal battles of duality.” Like her explanation, many people can relate to Stirling’s experience and can find more comfort and relatability to her new album. Truthfully, her album can become very empowering to people and can provide a safe space in which fans can feel understood and develop a sense of hope and drive.

The new single in itself has a beautiful melody with the emphasis of the violin. The instrument creates a utopian-like atmosphere but its fast paced rhythm simultaneously encourages the listener to stay on their toes and builds anticipation that allows their attention to continue to be captured. Stirling’s music video is also a wonderful element to her work as it shows the musician passionately playing the violin in different scenes that depict winter, fire, and other natural elements. The music video along with the musical element combine smoothly to create a magnetic and addicting tune.