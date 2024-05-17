Lindsey Stirling Shares Captivating New Single & Video “Evil Twin”

Home News Bella Rothman May 17th, 2024 - 7:38 PM

Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is releasing her enchanting new album Duality on June 14th. Prior to the album’s release Stirling is giving her fans a sneak peek with her new song and video “Evil Twin.”

The song reflects messages of Stirling’s journey of self-love and encouragement. The contrast of night and day through the video is representative of the violinist inner conflict to achieve these kinds of inner peace. “Evil Twin” is also a counterpart to an unreleased song off the new album “The Scarlet Queen” which focuses on self-doubt. The song is the third released from the album thus far following “Eye of the Untold Her” and “Inner Gold.”

The video features Stirling in the striking deserts of Egypt and switches between day and night. She is featured in both a flowy red dress and a stark blue two piece playing her violin. The video has a visually pleasing aesthetic with the contrast of the mesmerizing pyramids and Stirling’s figure.

The upcoming album holds several different messages about inner self and Stirling uses each track to explore those meanings. Widely known for playing electronic violin, Stirling is sure to continue to empower and uplift fans with her songwriting skills.

Stirling reflected on the meaning of the album saying “Sometimes we feel at war with ourselves as we see the divide between who we are and who we wish we were. These conflicts feel like they could tear you apart, but by facing the darker parts within us, we can truly gain an understanding about ourselves and others.”