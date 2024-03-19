Lindsey Stirling Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

American violinist, songwriter, and dancer, Lindsey Stirling, has just announced her summer 2024 North America tour dates.
This upcoming tour is in support of her upcoming album, Duality, and will consist of 44 shows beginning in San Diego, CA on July 12th at San Diego Civic Theatre and commencing on September 11th in Highland, CA at Yaamava’s Theater. Stirling plans to close out the tour with a special hometown performance. The Duality tour will include stops in iconic locations such as New York, New Orleans, and Boston. Canadian indie pop band, Walk off the Earth, and LA-born indie pop band, Saint Motel, will be performing as openers on select dates.
Artist presale begins Tuesday, March 19th at 12 pm local time. Local presale will begin Thursday, March 21st at 10 am local time while public on-sale is Friday, March 22nd at 10 am local time. There will also be VIP packages on sale beginning on March 19th at 10 am local time with CITI Cardmember presale also beginning on Tuesday, March 19th at 10 am local time.
A full list of tour dates can be found below:
2024 North American Duality Tour Routing:
Friday, July 12, 2024 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Monday, July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, July 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Saturday, July 20, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Monday, July 22, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Friday, July 26, 2024 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, July 27, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
Monday, July 29, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound
Thursday, August 1, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Friday, August 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater
Saturday, August 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Monday, August 5, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Friday, August 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Saturday, August 10, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, August 16, 2024 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Monday, August 19, 2024 – Huber Heights, OH – The Rose Music Center at The Heights
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thursday, August 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Friday, August 23, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Monday, August 26, 2024 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Friday, August 30, 2024 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Saturday, August 31, 2024 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Monday, September 2, 2024 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Friday, September 6, 2024 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Monday, September 9, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’s Theater
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi