Lindsey Stirling Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 6:35 AM

American violinist, songwriter, and dancer, Lindsey Stirling, has just announced her summer 2024 North America tour dates.

This upcoming tour is in support of her upcoming album, Duality, and will consist of 44 shows beginning in San Diego, CA on July 12th at San Diego Civic Theatre and commencing on September 11th in Highland, CA at Yaamava’s Theater. Stirling plans to close out the tour with a special hometown performance. The Duality tour will include stops in iconic locations such as New York, New Orleans, and Boston. Canadian indie pop band, Walk off the Earth, and LA-born indie pop band, Saint Motel, will be performing as openers on select dates.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, March 19th at 12 pm local time. Local presale will begin Thursday, March 21st at 10 am local time while public on-sale is Friday, March 22nd at 10 am local time. There will also be VIP packages on sale beginning on March 19th at 10 am local time with CITI Cardmember presale also beginning on Tuesday, March 19th at 10 am local time.

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

2024 North American Duality Tour Routing:

Friday, July 12, 2024 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Monday, July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday, July 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Saturday, July 20, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Monday, July 22, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Friday, July 26, 2024 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Monday, July 29, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound

Thursday, August 1, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater

Saturday, August 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Monday, August 5, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Friday, August 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Monday, August 19, 2024 – Huber Heights, OH – The Rose Music Center at The Heights

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thursday, August 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Friday, August 23, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Monday, August 26, 2024 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Friday, August 30, 2024 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Saturday, August 31, 2024 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Monday, September 2, 2024 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Friday, September 6, 2024 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Monday, September 9, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’s Theater