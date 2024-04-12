Lindsey Stirling Teams Up With Royal & The Serpent For New Single & Video “Inner Gold”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 12th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Lindsey Stirling has joined forces with Royal & The Serpent for their collaborative new single and accompanying music video “Inner Gold.” The track serves as the latest sneak peek from Stirling’s forthcoming album Duality which is scheduled to arrive later this year on June 14 via Concord Records. Stirling previously shared the album’s lead single “Eye Of Untold Her.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the brand new record, Stirling offered, “The title ‘Duality’ resonated with me deeply as it reflects the inner conflict I often experience. There are moments when I feel fearless and self-assured, contrasted sharply by times when self-doubt creeps in and I question my worth. Sometimes, I cling tightly to my actions, determined to shape my destiny, while at other times, I surrender to the flow of life. Every day, I believe we engage in internal battles of duality. We strive to discern which aspects to nurture, which to release and forgive, and which originate from our soul versus those imposed upon us. In my pursuit to bring this concept to life, I curated two distinct styles of music for each side of the album.”

Stirling will be hitting the road this summer in support of the upcoming album, kicking off with a show at the San Diego Civic Theater on July 12. Aside from the California show, Stirling will be stopping in Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Philadelphia, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Washington DC, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona. The U.S. trek will be coming to a close with a final show at Yaamava Theater in Highland, California on September 11.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi