Tom Morello To Receive The 2024 Woody Guthrie Prize

Collin Herron May 30th, 2024 - 6:51 PM

Tom Morello, an American guitarist and singer-songwriter, got announced as the latest recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. This award started a decade ago to recognize “outstanding contributions to music and activism.”

Woody Guthrie was an American singer-songwriter and composer who was one of the most significant figures in American folk history. In a article on stereogum.com, Morello said “He was the original punk rocker whose life, music, art and lyrics were beacons of justice and liberation for the downtrodden and oppressed. Woody had a great impact on Morello and his music

Morello will accept the award at a ceremony in Tulsa on September 25, which will include a conversation and a performance.

