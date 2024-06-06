MC5 Announce First New Album In 53 Years For October 2024 Release Featuring Tom Morello, Slash & William Duvall

Home News Collin Herron June 6th, 2024 - 4:20 PM

EarMUSIC will release the first new music from MC5 in 50+ years with the albumHEAVY LIFTING due October 18. This release comes one day prior to the band’s induction into 2024’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame where they will receive the “Musical Excellence Award.” MC5 is most notably known for their infusion of rock ‘n’ roll with garage rock, blues, soul, free jazz, and proto-punk. This group who was formed in Detroit in the mid 60’s has inspired many musicians like Ramones, The Clash, Rage Against The Machine, The White Stripes, Slash, and countless others.

HEAVY LIFTING features guitar and vocals by founding MC5 member Wayne Kramer. In an interview with UNCUT in November 2023, Kramer discussed the album and said: “Live long and stay creative. This album also features an all-star lineup of Kramer’s friends and musical colleagues including Slash, Tom Morello, William DuVall, Vernon Reid, Don Was, and Tim McIlrath.

Pre-order HEAVY LIFTING on CD, vinyl and digital download, in addition to bonus 2CD and bonus 2LP. This album is very near and dear to MC5 since the passing of Wayne Kramer. Mxdwn.com, states that Kramer had just celebrated his 75th birthday with the grand opening of the Community Arts Programming and Outreach Center last April. The event boasted performances from Tom Morello, Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls and Ozomatli’s Raul Pacheco.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez