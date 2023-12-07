Journey & Def Leppard Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 7th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Two of rock’s most iconic and influential bands Journey and Def Leppard have announced next Summer’s co headlining stadium tour. Both bands will be joing forces to conquer stadium stages across North America in 2024. This legendary collaboration promises a musical journey like no other, which will ignite the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of unforgettable rock anthems. The 23 city tour kicks off on July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, while making stops at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, Journey’s hometown of San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Coors Field on September 8.

An all star lineup of bands will vary by city to round out an evening of rock music with performances by Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick. Fans can check local markets for their lineup and the tour is presented by AEG Presents. Registration for access to pre sale tickets opens on Thursday, December 7 at 10 a.m. ET. People can sign up at www.defleppardjourney2024.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to pre sale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 10 AM Local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre sale details visit www.citientertainment.com. General public on sale is Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

In the press release Joe Elliot of Def Leppard says: “Def Leppard and Journey will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the Summer Stadium Tour with Steve Miller, Cheap Trick & Heart on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music ! Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer !”

Journey briefly adds: “We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!”

Def Leppard released their critically and commercially acclaimed 12 studio album Diamond Star Halos in 2022, which charted all over the world including a top five and top 10 in both North America and the U.K. The band followed that release with Drastic Symphonies in May 2023, featuring Def Leppard’s greatest produced tracks dramatically reimagined with the band teaming with London’s iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road.

Journey features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist/backing vocals,) Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals,) Arnel Pineda (lead vocals,) Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals,) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass.) Schon is a three time Hall of Fame inductee, by being inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

This is not the first time both bands have joined forces for a Summer concert tour. They have previously staged similar cross country tours in 2006 and 2018.

Journey and Def Leppard Tour Dates

7/6 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^

7/10 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

7/13 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

7/15 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

7/18 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

7/20 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium*

7/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

7/25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

7/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

7/30 – Cleveland, OH –Progressive Field+

8/2 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre+

8/5 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+

8/7 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field*

8/12 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

8/14 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park*

8/16 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome*

8/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

8/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

8/25 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

8/28 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*

8/30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

9/4 – Seattle, WA T – Mobile Park^

9/8 – Denver, CO – Coors Field^

+ with Heart

^ with Cheap Trick

* with Steve Miller Band