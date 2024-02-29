Judas Priest Share Thrilling New Music Video For “The Serpent And The King”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, British heavy metal legends Judas Priest have released the official music video for “The Serpent And The King,” which is the fourth single from the bands upcoming studio album, “Invincible Shield.” Other than the killer music, the video gives viewers a chance to see an animated story about “The Serpent And The King” in stunning detail.

While talking about the song, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford said: “It’s just another definition of this particular style of metal, this intense, relentless, unyielding, invincible approach and love that we have in this band for this particular song. And we’ve talked about a lot of things. We’ve talked about the sinner, we’ve talked about the saints, and we’ve talked about the painkiller but we’ve never talked about God and the devil getting into the universal boxing ring, so to speak. That’s the message.”

The vocalist adds: We’re talking about this age-old thing that’s been going on since the universe began. It’s God, it’s the devil. It’s black and white, it’s positive, negative, it’s good, it’s evil, it’s love, it’s hate. It’s all of these different textures wrapped up into this fierce non-stop, relentless track, “The Serpent And The King.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat