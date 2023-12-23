K.K. Downing Names Judas Priest’s Point Of Entry Album As Worst He’s Ever Made

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 23rd, 2023 - 3:06 PM

K.K. Downing has shared an opinion evolving a past album of his former group Judas Priest titled “Point Of Entry.” His opinion could only break the hearts of devoted fans as he stated it was the worst he’s ever made.

K.K. Downing is known for his part as the former lead guitarist for the heavy metal band Judas Priest. He was a band member from its formation in 1969 until his departure in 2011. Downing has also been involved in various side projects and collaborations throughout his career, including with other metal icons like Alice Cooper and Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine. He worked on several alums like “British Steel,” “Screaming for Vengeance,” and “Painkiller.” He has been credited for his significant influence on the development of heavy metal music, and his guitar playing has been praised for its technical proficiency. In addition to his work with Judas Priest, Downing has also released music with his side project, K.K.’s Priest.

Judas Priest is known as a legendary heavy metal band, it was formed in Birmingham, England in 1969. Judas has sold millions of copies of their music around the world. They are known for pioneering the sound of heavy metal with their dual lead guitar harmonies, driving rhythms, and powerful vocals. Some of their well known songs are and not limited to “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight,” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’.” The band has gone through several lineup changes over the years, but their sound and influence on the heavy metal genre have remained consistent.

Recently, he has been candid about his outlook on his former band, Judas Priests, during his residency. He detailed, “Jesus; I’ll have to go with [JUDAS PRIEST’s 1981 album] ‘Point Of Entry.’ But then again there are some great songs on that one. That’s so, so hard to answer.”According to Blabbermouth, “The U.S. cover of “Point of Entry” differed to that in the rest of the world, this being repeated with the remaster. The U.S. artwork became notorious for its use of printer paper to simulate the line in the middle of the road, and white cardboard boxes on the back.” This new info may strike fans of Judas Preist’s following who adore the album. Hopefully, that’s not the case.