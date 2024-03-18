Judas Priest Live Debuts “Sword Of Damocles” & “Crown Of Horns”, Plays “You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise” For the First Time In 15 Years

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 18th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

At their latest show in Dublin and Bournemouth, Judas Priest made some wild setlist changes that shocked the fans in the crowd. At their shows, they usually play 18 songs but these two performances were cut down to 17 songs. The band let go of five songs and added in four others, including one that hasn’t been played in 15 years and the live debut of two tracks.

Out of the four new songs two were played for the first time; “Sword of Damocles” from Redeemer of Souls and “Crown of Horns” from their album Invincible Shield. Judas Priest also played “You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise” from their 1980 album British Steel for the first time since 2009. This has been the first time in 15 years since that song was played! In addition, “Sinner” from Sin After Sin was played for the first time since 2019.

Judas Priest decided to change the setlist which in turn removed the songs “Victim of Changes,” “Trial By Fire,” “Lightning Strike,” Metal Gods,” and “Beyond the Realms of Death.”

This new setlist changed the game and added many welcomed surprises for Judas Priest fans. Fan-shot videos can be viewed below.









Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat