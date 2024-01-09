Judas Priest Unveils Electrifying New Video For “Panic Attack”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 3:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, British heavy metal band Judas Priest has unveiled the official music video for “Panic Attack”, which is the first single from the band’s upcoming studio album Invincible Shield. Other than the face smacking instrumentation and stunning vocal performance, the music for “Panic Attack” is pretty epic by how each scene shows Judas Priest performing live in front of massive crowds.