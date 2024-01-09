Judas Priest Unveils Electrifying New Video For “Panic Attack”

According to blabbermouth.net, British heavy metal band Judas Priest has unveiled the official music video for “Panic Attack”, which is the first single from the band’s upcoming studio album Invincible Shield. Other than the face smacking instrumentation and stunning vocal performance, the music for “Panic Attack” is pretty epic by how each scene shows Judas Priest performing live in front of massive crowds.
Invincible Shield will be released on March 8 by Sony Music and the announcement about the upcoming album was announced on October 7, 2023 during the Judas Priest‘s performance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat