Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Fall 2024 ‘Deuces Wild’ U.S. Tour Dates

Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced additional dates to their Deuces Wild Tour. The extensive tour includes support from Little Feat, Margo Price and Duane Betts on selected dates. The new tour dates include stops in Providence, New Orleans, Chattanooga, Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta, with multiple nights announced in selected cities.

A fan club pre sale for the new Deuces Wild Tour dates will begin on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale will be Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets and for more information visit tedeschitrucksband.com.

Since forming in 2010, Tedeschi Trucks Band caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and country. No setlist is ever the same, which leaves the fan base of all ages returning again and again for electrifying performances.

Deuces Wild Tour Dates

10/3 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium$

11/1-2 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

11/4 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/7 – 8 -Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

11/9 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena#

11/12 – 13 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

11/15 – 16 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre