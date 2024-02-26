Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 6:33 PM

Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced the Deuces Wild Tour with dates that run from late Spring to Fall in North America. The band will play multi-night shows in Brooklyn, Boston, Minneapolis and Saratoga Springs. Then they will make their way to the west coast for the first time since 2022 with additional multi-night performances in Portland, Seattle, Berkeley, and Los Angeles, with additional stops in Vancouver, Reno, Santa Barbara and San Diego. The tour will see Tedeschi Trucks Band’s return to Red Rocks as well as another pair of shows this year at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The band’s upcoming tour will feature special guests Little Feat, Margo Price and Greensky Bluegrass on select dates. The shows in Bethel, Philadelphia and Saratoga Springs have three acts on the bill. Fan club pre sale will begin on Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale will be on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit tedeschitrucksband.com/tour.

Deuces Wild Tour Dates

5/22 – 23 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

5/25 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/27 – 28 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

5/31 – 6/1 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre^

6/4 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra^

6/5 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl^

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre^

6/8 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre^

6/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre&

6/14 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater&

6/15 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (supporting Chris Stapleton)

7/24 – Grand Junction, CO – Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*

7/26 – 27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

7/29 – La Vista (Omaha), NE – The Astro Amphitheater*

7/31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

8/2 – 3 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

8/6 – St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox Theatre*

8/7 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*

8/9 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion*

8/10 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center*

8/11 – Sterling Heights (Detroit), MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

8/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

8/15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

8/16 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC*

8/17 – Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*

8/20 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater*

8/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

8/23 – 24 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

8/25 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*^

8/28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center*

8/30 – 31 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center*^

9/1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

9/20 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

9/24 – 25 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

9/27 – 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

9/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

10/4 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

10/8 – 9 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre